Nashua Police Department welcomes new comfort dog

NASHUA, NH — Meet Ozzy, the newest member of the Nashua Police Department.

Ozzy is a 9-week-old English Lab donated to the station by Assistance Canine Services and Cold Springs Labradors.

Ozzy will be attending obedience and good citizen training to work as a comfort dog.

Comfort dogs are used to provide comfort during stressful situations or crises.

