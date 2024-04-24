Local

Nashua Police Department welcomes new comfort dog

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Nashua Police Department welcomes new comfort dog Nashua Police Department welcomes new comfort dog (Nashua Police)

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

NASHUA, NH — Meet Ozzy, the newest member of the Nashua Police Department.

Ozzy is a 9-week-old English Lab donated to the station by Assistance Canine Services and Cold Springs Labradors.

Ozzy will be attending obedience and good citizen training to work as a comfort dog.

Comfort dogs are used to provide comfort during stressful situations or crises.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read