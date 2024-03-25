New Hampshire man accused of firing multiple rounds into glass door of apartment complex, kidnapping

NASHUA, N.H. — A 38-year-old Nashua man is accused of shooting multiple rounds into a glass door to get into an apartment complex, shooting at parked vehicles, and kidnapping a man at gunpoint, police said.

James Thompson, of 10 Lock St., Apartment B, Nashua, was charged with kidnapping; three counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, firearm; two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, firearm; simple assault; physical contact or bodily injury; four counts of criminal mischief; two counts of resisting arrest or detention; and criminal trespassing, police said.

At 4:27 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the area of 1 Clocktower Place.

Police received a call from a male stating he was in danger, but he was unable to give his location, police said.

On the second call, the male was able to identify his location, and officers found the victim and Thompson together in the parking lot of 2 Clocktower Place, police said. The victim was unharmed when officers arrived.

When officers saw Thompson in the parking lot, a struggle ensued before he was placed into custody, police said. One officer and Thompson received minor injuries as a result of the struggle.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and obtained video surveillance, which revealed Thompson discharged a firearm, striking four vehicles in the parking lot of 1 Clocktower Place, police said. He then used the same firearm and discharged multiple rounds into a glass door, which he used to gain entry into the building.

Thompson then held the victim, who was known to Thompson, against his will while he was inside the victim’s apartment. Police said Thompson threatened the victim numerous times with the firearm and forced him to leave the apartment with Thompson while he was armed with a firearm.

Thompson was held on preventative detention pending his arraignment in the 9th Circuit-District Division-Nashua Court on Monday.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is urged to call Nashua Police at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

