Motorcyclist dies after collision in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. — A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Danvers Friday night.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, ), a 2009 Honda Accord and a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided at the intersection of Maple Street and Poplar Street in Danvers around 6:53 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was declared deceased.

The female driver of the Honda was uninjured. Danvers police and State Police CARS unit continue to investigate the crash.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group