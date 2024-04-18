Serious crash in Framingham prompts road closures

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash in Framingham on Wednesday night.

A city spokesperson said the collision occurred around 8 p.m. at Edgell Road near Brook Street. According to authorities, there were serious injuries to the parties involved and a medical helicopter was requested to assist patient transport.

It is unclear how many people were injured in the crash.

One car could be seen with serious front-end damage.

Edgell Road is currently shut down between Central Street and Frost Street. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Edgell Rd will be shut down between Central St and Frost St due to an accident. We will update when re-opened. Posted by Framingham Police Department on Wednesday, April 17, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

