Police: 15-year-old seriously injured in Reading pedestrian crash, driver charged

READING, Mass. — A Woburn man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly striking a juvenile with his car while driving with a suspended license.

25-year-old Liam Robinson is charged with driving after suspension for OUI.

Officers responding to the area of Lowell Street just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash found a 15-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries, according to Reading Police.

The victim, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Robinson remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. Investigators determined he was driving without a license since it was previously suspended for an OUI arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing and no additional charges have been filed, according to officials.

