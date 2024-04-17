Person taken into custody after hourslong standoff at Dracut home, police say

DRACUT, Mass. — A “high-stress situation” in Dracut where a person locked themselves inside a home was peacefully resolved Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Dracut Police say they were called to a home on Lillian Terrace just after 8 a.m. for a report of an allegedly armed person breaking into a residence.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the break-in.

Negotiators from the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) were called to the scene and using de-escalation techniques, safely removed the individual from the home, according to police.

The individual was taken into custody and there were no reports of any injuries.

“I would like to thank our officers for their professionalism and diligence during this incident,” Chief Peter Bartlett said. “Through our continuous training, we were able to successfully de-escalate a high-stress situation, and I commend our officers and mutual aid partners for their assistance. I would also like to thank NEMLEC for their assistance and quick response.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

