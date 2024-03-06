No injuries reported, 4 displaced in smoky Stoneham house fire

STONEHAM, Mass. — Authorities are crediting an alert neighbor after no injuries were reported in a Tuesday afternoon house fire.

Firefighters responding to a residence on Lindenwood Road for a report of a fire found smoke billowing from the rear of the home upon arrival, according to Chief Matthew Grafton.

According to fire officials, the smoke and flames spread from the bottom floor to the attic.

With the assistance of mutual aid, crews knocked down the fire within the hour before it spread to other areas of the house.

Chief Grafton said that a neighbor first noticed the smoke and alerted the lone occupant of the home to get out. The resident escaped with their pet, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Four residents were displaced by the fire and they are staying with family in the area.

“We’re grateful for the neighbor who alerted the resident,” said Chief Grafton, “and we’re grateful for all the hard work of the first responders on scene today. Mutual aid played a big role in helping us.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities say it likely started in the kitchen.

The home sustained significant water and smoke damage.

Firefighters from Woburn, Reading, Melrose, Winchester, Wakefield, and Saugus provided mutual aid at the scene, and firefighters from Medford, Malden and North Reading covered Stoneham’s fire headquarters.

