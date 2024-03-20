Local Mass. high school class helps first responders improve ambulances

LEXINGTON, Mass. — The classroom work of some Minuteman Regional Vocational High School students is helping paramedics better care for patients by improving ambulances.

Andrew Bouck and Michael Zaikis are welding students. They’re part of a project that creates an adjustable shelf inside Mass General Brigham home ambulances.

“We’ve done some work with police and some with firefighters and it always feels good to contribute to the community in that way,” said Bouck.

This project will help paramedics access medications quickly and easily.

Mobile integrated healthcare paramedic Austin Robuck said they wanted something sturdy, safe, and reliable.

Now with the new shelf, they can unlock the cabinet to access the drug box, slide out the drawer, and put the equipment down for use.

“Very creative. I’m impressed with the quality. I think they did a great job. I know these guys are high-quality individuals ready for good careers. I also recognize it definitely exceeds our expectations,” said Robuck.

The final product took a couple of months of planning and the help of welding instructor Eugene Boyd.

Boyd said, “It shows them what the jobs can be like in the real world without having to go out there yet. Obviously, they’re not old enough to go out there yet. They’re still in the learning phase.”

He continued, “It’s a big deal because we’re helping the community. We’re helping people that help other people. And that makes you feel good.”

The students like Bouck also see how the project helps them in the future.

“I think it’s a huge advantage over a lot of other people who would go to normal high school especially if those people end up going into the trades because I get to skip all of the apprenticeship portion of that time,” said Bouck.

