Methuen man hospitalized after tractor-trailer rollover at Logan Airport

METHUEN, Mass — A Methuen man was taken to the hospital after the tractor-trailer he was driving rolled over on a Logan Airport service road Wednesday morning.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police, the Massport Fire Department and Boston EMS stationed at Logan Airport responded to the crash just after 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 62-year-old Methuen man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital to be treated for head and upper body injuries, according to MSP.

The service road was closed while crews worked to get the overturned tractor-trailer off the roadway. All lanes were re-opened and the scene cleared by 12:40 p.m.

The tractor-trailer was transporting a form of sodium hydroxide, a cleaning agent. The truck cab is owned by BTD Holding Corp. of Chelsea, while Interpool, Inc., of New Jersey owns the trailer, MSP says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

