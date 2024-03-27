Messi’s trip to Foxboro expected to shatter New England Revolution ticket records

FOXBORO, Mass — Gillette Stadium was long the hub of the football universe. But next month the eyes of the *other* football world will turn to it and officials are expecting a massive turnout.

The New England Revolution have already sold more than 60,000 tickets for their showdown with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami EFC on April 26, the club announced Wednesday.

Revs team officials say the interconference showdown is expected to be the highest-attended match in clun history, surpassing the 2002 MLS Cup match against the LA Galaxy which saw 61,316 fans pack the stadium.

“Single-game tickets in the 100 and 200 levels are now sold out, though limited inventory in the lower seating bowl remains available as part of the Revolution’s full-season membership and multi-game package offerings,” the Revolution state.

Messi, wildly regarded as one of, if not the greatest, soccer player in history is in his 2nd season stateside and has been a boon to MLS ticket sales. Messi has lived up to his larger-than-life stature, scoring 11 goals in 14 games in 2023 and has tallied five goals in five games in 2024 between the MLS regular season and CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The highest-attended soccer match in Gillette Stadium history came on September 12, 2007, an international friendly between Brazil and Mexico with 67,584 fans on hand. Since the stadium’s opening in 2002, the best attendance for a Revolution regular season match was 42,947 on Oct. 17, 2015. The stadium’s listed capacity is 64, 628

The Revolution are currently 0-4-1 on the season and trail Inter Miami (3-2-1) by 9 points in the Eastern Conference standings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

