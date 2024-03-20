Massachusetts woman missing since last week may have been spotted in Maine, police say

WESTBORO, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman who has been missing since last week may have been spotted in Maine, authorities said.

It’s believed that 27-year-old Olivia Colby, of Westboro, is believed to have been seen in Kennebunk traveling south on Route 1 in a white four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Prius or Corolla, on Monday night around 8 p.m., according to the Kennebunk Police Department.

Kennebunk police noted that Colby was reportedly wearing a pink sweatshirt, short black shorts, and black footwear.

Additionally, Kennebunk police said surveillance from a possible sighting of Colby at Cumberland Farms has been sent to Westboro police for examination.

Colby’s phone last pinged on Thursday, March 14, near her family’s home at 21 Mountain View Drive, and according to Massachusetts State Police, there are concerns involving Colby’s current well-being.

Colby is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and long brown hair with a red tint. She has an eyebrow piercing above her right eye and may also be wearing a green Army jacket.

Colby’s mother said there has been no social media or cell phone use by her daughter since her disappearance.

“We are frantic,” Staci Sleeper Colby wrote in a Facebook post.

State police troopers assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are involved in the search for Colby.

“Rest assured, our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Olivia’s family, friends, and loved ones for what they are going through,” said Westboro Police Chief Todd Minardi. “We are doing everything in our power to locate Olivia and ensure her safe return to her family.”

Anyone with information regarding Colby’s whereabouts is urged to contact Westboro police at 508-366-3060 or call 911.

