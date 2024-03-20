State, local police intensify search for missing Westboro woman

WESTBORO, Mass. — Multiple law enforcement agencies have joined the search for a missing Westboro, Massachusetts, woman last seen on Thursday.

Authorities said the phone of missing 27-year-old Olivia Colby was last pinged on March 14 near her family’s home at 21 Mountain View Drive.

There are concerns involving Colby’s current well-being, Massachusetts State Police said.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and long brown hair with a red tint. She has an eyebrow piercing above her right eye and may be wearing a green Army jacket.

There are no known vehicles associated with her, state police added.

Colby’s mother said there has been no social media or cell phone use by her daughter since her disappearance.

“We are frantic,” Staci Sleeper Colby wrote in a Facebook post.

State police troopers assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office are involved in the search for Colby.

“Rest assured, our heartfelt sympathy goes out to Olivia’s family, friends, and loved ones for what they are going through,” said Westboro Police Chief Todd Minardi. “We are doing everything in our power to locate Olivia and ensure her safe return to her family.”

Anyone with information regarding Colby’s whereabouts is urged to contact Westboro police at 508-366-3060 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

