Massachusetts is home to the best school systems in America, new study says

DEDHAM, Mass. — A new study has revealed the states with the best school systems in America, with Massachusetts claiming the top spot.

Educational resource site Teach Simple says it analyzed factors like bullying rate, academic performance, and pupil-to-teacher ratio after collecting data from sources including the National Center for Education Statistics.

According to Teach Simple, Massachusetts ranked first out of all 50 states, securing a final score of 71.54.

Some key findings from the study include:

Massachusetts received the highest possible score of 10 for the average mathematics score in Grade 8 at 283.59

Massachusetts received the highest possible score of 10 for the average ACT score at 26.50

Massachusetts scored 9.59 for the low bullying rate, with 14.61% of public-school students from Grades 9 to 12 reporting bullying on school property

“The results of the study are undoubtedly reassuring for parents located in these top ten states, as they can have peace of mind knowing that their children are learning in an environment that will allow them to thrive, from strong pupil-to-teacher ratios to high ACT scores,” a spokesperson from Teach Simple said in a statement.

New Jersey (69.19), Connecticut (62.80), New York (62.31), and Maryland (58.48) rounded out the top five states with the best school systems.

Maine (58.12) also cracked the top 10 states with the best school systems, checking in at 7th place.

