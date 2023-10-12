Mass. lawmakers to examine if the state should regulate youth sports

BOSTON — A special hearing Thursday at the State House will explore whether the state of Massachusetts should have a role in regulating youth sports and, if so, what that role should be.

The Joint Committee on Economic Development & Emerging Technologies and the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing are hosting the special informational hearing at 1:30 p.m. They have invited a number of people to speak, including:

Adriana Sanchez, Former Secretary of Sports and Recreation for Puerto Rico

David Moura, President of the MA High School Football Coaches Association

Linda Flanagan, Author of Take Back the Game and other articles

Rick Eckstein, Sociology Professor at Villanova University

Jon Solomon, Editorial Director of the Sports & Society Program at the Aspen Institute

Walter Norton, Jr., Founder of the Institute of Performance & Fitness (IPF)

Brian Mazar, President of the New England Futbol Club

Bryan Lambert, Chairman of the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission

One or more clinicians from Boston Children’s Hospital

This will be the first legislative hearing in the nation to examine a comprehensive range of benefits and issues associated with youth sports.

The experts will discuss a variety of topics including the risks of early sport specialization and overtraining, the physical and mental health impacts of accessible participation, and the landscape of program financing at both an individual and institutional level.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

