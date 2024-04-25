Masked man arrested for stealing prescription medication from local Walgreens, police say

SWANSEA, Mass. — A Fall River man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing prescription medication from a Walgreens in Swansea while wearing an N95-style mask earlier this week, police said.

Jordan Medeiros, 42, was arrested on a warrant and charged with unarmed robbery, carrying a dangerous weapon, and speeding, Swansea Police Chief Mark Foley said in a statement on Thursday. He was expected to be arraigned in Fall District Court on Thursday.

Police did not disclose the type of medication that was stolen from the pharmacy chain.

Police arrested Medeiros without incident at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning during a motor vehicle stop of a Toyota Tundra. Medeiros, who was driving the vehicle, was also carrying a double-edged switchblade, police said. The switchblade was not used during the robbery.

On Monday, at approximately 5:42 p.m., Swansea Police responded to Walgreens Pharmacy at 510 Wilbur Ave. for reports of a robbery.

The suspect was reportedly unarmed and stole prescription medication, police said. He was described as a white male, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a baseball hat, sunglasses, an N95-style mask, and tan cargo pants.

The suspect, later identified as Medeiros, was seen driving a tan or gray Toyota Tundra TRD pickup truck that was carrying a ladder rack and a toolbox.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Medeiros after investigators reviewed surveillance video and received information from the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

