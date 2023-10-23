Market Basket opening new store this week

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. — Market Basket will be celebrating the grand opening of a new store this week.

The Tewksbury-based grocery chain’s latest location is slated to open to the public at 80 Barnes Road in North Conway, New Hampshire, on Friday at 7 a.m.

“The wait is finally over – our North Conway store will be opening this Friday,” Market Basket wrote in a Facebook post. “We hope to see you there.”

✨GRAND OPENING✨ The wait is finally over – our North Conway store will be opening this Friday, October 27th at 7AM! We hope to see you there: 80 Barnes Road North Conway, NH 03860 Posted by Market Basket on Sunday, October 22, 2023

The Conway location is a 70,000-square-foot space that features a Market Cafe and Market Butcher Block, among other amenities for shoppers.

Market Basket is also constructing a new location in Topsham, Maine. An opening date for that store hasn’t been set.

The chain operates more than 80 stores in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group