Man, woman hurt following fire at an apartment building in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, NH — A man and a woman are hurt after a fire at a Manchester, New Hampshire apartment complex on Thursday night.

Crews were called to 245 Village Circle Way around 10:48 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with heavy fire in the rear of the 3-story building and were told that people were trapped inside.

Crews say when they arrived they had to use latters to rescue people inside.

According to fire officials, a man and a woman were taken to Elliot Hospital. One is in serious condition and one is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

