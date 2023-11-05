Man fighting for his life after early-morning shooting in South Boston

BOSTON — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot early Sunday morning in South Boston.

Boston police were called to 3 Gavin Way around 1:15 a.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers located an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Boston Police Gang Unit were on the scene and investigators searched around a housing complex with flashlights and K9s.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

