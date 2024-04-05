Man arrested after arsenal of weapons, 10K rounds of ammunition found in Mansfield home, police say

MANSFIELD, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after police say they found an arsenal of weapons during a search of his home in Mansfield on Thursday.

Officers executing an arrest warrant on Wednesday for a 61-year-old man with two default warrants out of Attleboro District Court for crimes committed in Mansfield and Norton learned there were illegal firearms at 142 Church Street in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

A subsequent search of that home yielded 23 firearms, more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition, high-capacity feeding devices, and items used for making improvised explosives, police said.

After consultation with the Bristol District Attorney’s Office, ATF, and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, detectives searched the home for a second time on Thursday and charged the man with improper storage of a firearm, improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, possession of explosives, possession of fireworks, possession of a large-capacity firearm, and possession of a firearm without an FID card, according to police.

Police noted that the name of the suspect is being withheld pending arraignment. It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

An investigation is ongoing.

