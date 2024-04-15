Local

Malden man arrested for alleged indecent assault of woman in wheelchair on MBTA bus

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — A Malden man has been arrested for alleged indecent assault of a woman in a wheelchair at an MBTA station Saturday.

According to MBTA Transit Police, officers stationed at Lechmere arrested a 59-year-old Malden man for indecently assaulting a woman using a wheelchair on a bus.

“We applaud the victim for speaking out & reporting this incident to TPD,” Transit Police wrote on social media.

Neither the alleged suspect or the victim were identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

