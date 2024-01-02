Lowell woman accused of kicking, throwing small dog released on bail

LOWELL, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman who is accused of kicking and throwing a small dog was released on bail after appearing in Lowell District Court on animal cruelty charges Tuesday.

Kimberly Hernandez, of Lowell, is charged with two counts of animal cruelty and posted $5,000 bail with an order to stay away from animals, unsupervised.

“I’m not happy she’s walking out a free woman now, absolutely not,” said neighbor Ann Isler. “That poor little dog didn’t stand a chance. That was not acceptable.”

Hernandez told police she had been drinking which was part of the reason she was violent with the Yorrkie-like dog named Rex.

The incident occurred on Webster Street around 2 a.m. on December 29.

A graphic video of the violent abuse was caught on an apartment building’s surveillance camera and only discovered because the property manager was reviewing footage of auto accidents.

Video shows the woman cornering the dog and kicking it a second time before the frightened pet runs off.

“Officers saw the female walk up to the dog, who was cowering,” said the prosecutor. “And without any seeming justification, the female violently kicks the dog with her right foot.”

In a second video obtained by Boston 25 News, the same woman finds the dog after it ran off.

You can see her reach inside her car and grab the pup by the collar, then she walks to the side of the house. She’s later seen on video flinging the dog.

In a third video, you can see the woman after she flung the dog. She comes into the frame and corals it into the house as the terrified pup runs inside.

Rex is currently recovering at the Westford Veterinary Emergency Center. The staff could not disclose his condition at this time.

Initially, police mistakenly arrested a friend of Hernandez, who lives in the same Webster Street building. Police said the two women bore a marked resemblance to one another and the mistake was corrected when Hernandez turned herself in.

“She should never own another animal again... ever,” said Isler. “I don’t care if you’re high on heroin. It doesn’t give you a right to abuse something -- ever.”

The next court date is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

