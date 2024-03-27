Lowell man held without bail in connection to armed robbery at a Burlington hotel, police say

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was held without bail on charges in connection to robbing and threatening a hotel clerk in Burlington last week.

Burlington Police Officers responding to an area hotel on Wheeler Road for reports of an armed robbery Thursday at 4 a.m., spoke to the hotel clerk who stated they were robbed by a masked man who allegedly threatened staff with an unknown blunt object before stealing approximately $300, according to police.

Police searched the area for the individual and spoke to a witness, which led officers to a neighboring hotel where the alleged suspect had fled.

On Friday, Burlington Police executed two search warrants in connection to the incident. They arrested and charged John Michelin, 52, of Lowell with armed robbery while masked and possession of a class B substance.

Michelin was arraigned in Woburn District Court Monday and is being held without bail.

No additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

