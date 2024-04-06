Local nonprofit celebrated for their work advocating for people living with Type 1 diabetes

BOSTON — A gala celebrating the progress one nonprofit has made in the diabetes community was held in Boston on Saturday.

Boston 25 News Anchors Vanessa Welch and Mark Ockerbloom emceed the event, celebrating JDRF.

Honorees for the event included Lisa and Neil Wallack, whose family’s multi-generational involvement with the nonprofit began more than 50 years ago. Lisa’s parents, Marilyn and Dr. Gerald Fishbone, were founding members of what was then known as “JDF.”

JDRF is the largest nonprofit funder of Type 1 diabetes research, advocating for government support, ensuring that new therapies come to market, and connecting, engaging, and educating the Type 1 diabetes community.

Lisa and Neal became involved with JDRF after their son, Harris, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 5.

The JDRF New England Chapter provides support for more than 70,000 people impacted by the disease.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group