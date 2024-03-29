Lexington school worker on leave after leaving handgun on car seat in elementary school parking lot

LEXINGTON, Mass — A Lexington school worker is off the job after leaving a handgun on the seat of their car parked at an elementary school Wednesday, town officials say.

Lexington town officials say police received a call shortly after 9:00 a.m. Wednesday morning after staff member spotted an unattended handgun inside a parked car at Estabrook Elementary School. Officials say the holstered handgun was in plain view and left on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Officers worked with school staff to identify the owner of the car. The staff member who owned the car provided a valid Massachusetts License to Carry Firearms and admitted to owning the gun and leaving it on the seat, police say.

According to town officials, the firearm and license were seized and the staff member was placed on administrative leave.

The individual will be charged with Improper storage of a firearm and carrying a firearm on school property, officials said.

Police say no threats were made and no students or staff were in any danger.

“The Lexington Police and School Department are dedicated to providing a safe environment for students and staff on all district campuses,” Lexington town officials said in a statement. “We commend the School Department and Administrative Staff of the Estabrook School for their collaboration, specifically, the staff member who observed a potentially hazardous situation on school property and immediately notified the proper channels.”

