Landmark jewelry store in Brockton reopening under new ownership

BROCKTON, Mass. — Romm Diamonds, a landmark jewelry store in Brockton that recently closed after 123 years in business, is reopening under new ownership.

The Hannoush Jewelers family are the new owners, and will reopen Romm Diamonds later this month as a boutique brand to their core group of jewelry stores, according to a statement released by the company on Thursday.

“As the new owner of Romm Diamonds, our commitment is unwavering. We want to continue to honor its rich heritage, maintain its cherished values, and uphold the exceptional shopping experience that customers have come to know and love,” said George Hannoush. “Together, we’ll continue the Romm legacy while embracing innovation and growth for the future.”

A grand opening “New Beginnings” celebration is planned for Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 and is open to the public. Visitors to the business will be able to enter a raffle to win diamond stud earrings, organizers said.

Romm Diamonds was founded in 1900 by Alexander Romm. The jewelry store had three generations of family ownership until former owners Alexander and Gladys Romm Rysman announced in November that they were closing the business to retire.

The Rysmans “began to seek out a reputable buyer for their business. Their priority was to find someone who not only valued the company’s assets and potential but also someone who aligned with their vision and values,” the company statement said. “They were fortunate to find just the right fit for their legacy business.”

After a brief store closure, Romm Diamonds “is ready to welcome customers back with open arms.”

“Visitors will be greeted with the same service, family values, staffing and sophistication, reflecting the timeless beauty of the jewelry on display,” the company statement said.

