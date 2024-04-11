Local

Jrue Holiday agrees to 4-year, $135 million extension with Celtics

By The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 09: Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics walks backcourt during the first half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on April 09, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens called it a no-brainer to pursue Jrue Holiday when the five-time all-defensive selection was traded from Milwaukee to Portland as part of the deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks.

After a breakout season in which Holiday has helped fortify the core of a Boston team that ran away with the NBA’s best regular-season record, Stevens isn’t letting Holiday go anywhere.

Holiday agreed to terms on a four-year, $135 million contract extension with the Celtics, his agent Jason Glushon confirmed Wednesday. ESPN first reported the new pact. As part of the deal, Holiday is declining his $37.5 million player option for next season.

The extension will keep him under contract through the 2027-28 season.

The 33-year-old Holiday has stepped into the void created this offseason when the Celtics parted with defensive stalwart Marcus Smart as part of the three-team trade that netted them Kristaps Porzingis.

A two-time All-Star, Holiday has seen his scoring average drop to 12.5 points per game, his lowest output since his third season in the league in 2011-12. He’s shooting a career-best 43.1% from 3-point range and averaging a career-best 5.4 rebounds..

At 62-17, the Celtics have already locked up the NBA’s top seed and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs.

