‘It’s an extreme blessing’: Twice in recent weeks, local police K9s have located missing children

PEPPERELL, Mass. — In Pepperell last week, a missing 5-year-old child with autism wandered from home, prompting a large search, with police officers, including K9 Officer Dan Adams and K9 Taro, swarming the area.

With a brook nearby and knowing that some people with autism are drawn to water, the urgency for police was high.

Taro quickly picked up a track and, within 45 minutes, led officers to the child, police said. An officer then carried the child back to their family.

“We set a perimeter. The dog established a solid track into the wood line, where we found the young child going down a hill toward a stream,” said K9 Officer Adams. “It’s a great feeling. It’s a good outcome for the family, it’s a good win for everybody that’s working.”

The family “couldn’t say ‘thank you’ enough,” Adams told Boston 25 News.

K9 Taro is a dual-purpose K9, trained not only in locating missing people but also evidence gathering and narcotics.

“It’s a game for him,” Adams said. “So, he just goes and thinks he’s playing this big game and gets his toy at the end.”

K9 Taro is the town’s first police dog, launching the K9 unit two years ago.

In his short career, working in Pepperell and assisting agencies in several surrounding communities, he has already located more than 20 missing people, Adams said.

“It’s been an extreme blessing for the town,” Adams said.

K9 Taro is in good company. On Jan. 31, on a frigid night in Auburn, Police K9 Biza tracked a missing 12-year-old for more than two miles and led police to the child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group