Investigation underway after pedestrian struck, killed by train in Newton, DA says

NEWTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train in Newton on Tuesday, officials said.

The pedestrian was struck at Auburndale station before noon, causing lengthy delays along the Framingham/Worcester line.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the victim died. Their name hasn’t been released.

Photos captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed yellow police tape blocking the entrance to the station and a Framingham/Worcester commuter rail train stopped on the tracks.

Worcester line train 518 from Worcester was canceled due to the police activity on the right of way, according to the MBTA’s website.

“Framingham/Worcester line passengers will experience severe delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way near Auburndale,” the MBTA said in an alert.

Delays of “more than an hour” are expected and buses will replace train service between Boston Landing and Wellesley Farms “until further notice,” the MBTA added.

Additional facts and circumstances surrounding the deadly incident weren’t immediately available.

Boston 25 News has reached out to authorities for more information.

