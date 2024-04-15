Intoxicated NH woman arrested for driving on the wrong side of the highway, police say

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Authorities arrested a woman accused of driving on the wrong side of a New Hampshire highway for miles while intoxicated early Monday morning.

Stephanie McPhee, 31, of Hampstead, New Hampshire, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct – deadly weapon.

According to New Hampshire State Police, several 911 calls were placed around 5 a.m. of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lane on Interstate 93 near the Massachusetts border.

The car was placed somewhere near mile marker 6.8 in Windham.

Trooper Kevin Gazlay responded from Manchester and was eventually able to intercept the car at mile marker 13.6 in Londonderry, stopping the vehicle from continuing further, according to police.

McPhee is scheduled to appear in Derry District Court in May.

