Interactive map: More than 260 places in New England to get cider doughnuts this fall

Baked, fried, or frosted, apple cider doughnuts make for the perfect fall treat.

Cider doughnuts are one of the many beloved things that mark the change of season and foliage in New England, serving as a tradition that goes hand-in-hand with apple and pumpkin picking, leaf peeping, hay rides, corn mazes, and the return of football.

Alex Schwartz, a “plaid-wearing autumn man” and self-proclaimed “cider doughnut reviewer,” has assembled an epic tool that will help residents across the region track down the perfect cider doughnut.

Schwartz recently shared an interactive map highlighting more than 260 farms, orchards, bakeries, creameries, cideries, and other businesses offering fresh cider doughnuts in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Looking for a doughnut worth driving to this fall? Check out Schwartz’s map below:

