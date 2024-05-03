Hundreds gather during pro-Israel rally at MIT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Hundreds of pro-Israeli supporters including Jewish MIT students and faculty chanting “U-S-A” gathered on the steps of MIT.

Here they say to speak out against what they say is antisemitism at MIT and college campuses across the country. And they also pointed to a pro-Palestinian encampment allowed to remain on campus.

“I call on MIT’s administration to stop negotiating with bullies and enforce its clear guidelines,” said Eitan Moore, an MIT Student.

Pro-Palestinian students mostly refused to talk to us but one MIT grad student did saying their presence at MIT has been peaceful.

“We’ve been completely non-violent and we pose no threat to them. We have no intention of doing anything to them,” said Dorotea Macri, an MIT graduate student.

She says they’re in talks with the administration demanding ties to Israel be cut.

“We are steadfast in our demands… that MIT divests in doing research with the Israeli Ministry of Defense,” said Macri.

But organizers of this rally cite Palestinian college protests across the country that they say have made Jewish students feel uneasy and scared.”

“I saw UCLA and I don’t want it to happen here,” said Mira Zinger, an organizer who represents the Israeli-American Council.

So, while pro-Palestinian students looked on pro-Israeli and Harvard Jewish students like Shabbos Kestenbaum sent a clear message.’

“We will not be intimidated, we will not be silenced, we will not go quietly into the night. We are here we are on the map and we are not going anywhere,” said Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Harvard student.

Boston 25 did reach out to MIT to ask if and when the encampment would come down. So far we’ve gotten no response.

