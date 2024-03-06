Housing Hikes: Taking a tour through Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The housing market in the area is pricing many people out. We wanted to get an idea of how far your money can go in different parts of Massachusetts.
According to Zillow, the average cost of a house in the Bay State is $586,000, that’s up 8% from last year.
Boston 25 News anchor Ray Villeda went out into Framingham to compare 3 different homes.
14 Spring Street
$499,900
- 3 Bed
- 2 Bath
- 1,242 sqft
Home needs work
547 Franklin Street
$599,900
- 3 Bed
- 2 Bath
- 1,320 sqft
Updated bathrooms and kitchen
40 Bates Road
$699,900
- 3 Bed
- 1.5 Bath
- 1,586 sqft
New Construction
