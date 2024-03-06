Housing Hikes: Taking a tour through Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The housing market in the area is pricing many people out. We wanted to get an idea of how far your money can go in different parts of Massachusetts.

According to Zillow, the average cost of a house in the Bay State is $586,000, that’s up 8% from last year.

Boston 25 News anchor Ray Villeda went out into Framingham to compare 3 different homes.

14 Spring Street

$499,900

Listing

3 Bed

2 Bath

1,242 sqft

Home needs work

Housing Hikes: 14 Spring Street

547 Franklin Street

$599,900

Listing

3 Bed

2 Bath

1,320 sqft

Updated bathrooms and kitchen

Housing Hikes: 547 Franklin Street

40 Bates Road

$699,900

Listing

3 Bed

1.5 Bath

1,586 sqft

New Construction

Housing Hikes: 40 Bates Road

