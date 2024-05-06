Local

Hopkinton police searching for car that drove through golf course

By Boston 25 News Staff and Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Hopkinton police are searching for a driver who recently drove off course. Or is it on course?

A white sedan drove through the middle of the Hopkinton Country Club golf course around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the car caused significant damage to the course and came dangerously close to golfers.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Hopkinton police’s non-emergency line at 508-497-3401.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

