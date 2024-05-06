Hopkinton police searching for car that drove through golf course

Hopkinton police are searching for a driver who recently drove off course. Or is it on course?
A white sedan drove through the middle of the Hopkinton Country Club golf course around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the car caused significant damage to the course and came dangerously close to golfers.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact Hopkinton police’s non-emergency line at 508-497-3401.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
