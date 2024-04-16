Suspect accused of trying to break into NH gun shop with a birdhouse sought by police

HUDSON, N.H. — Authorities are looking for a man they say tried breaking into a gun store using a ladder and a birdhouse last Monday.
Officers responding to a report of an alarm going off at Granite State Indoor Range and Gun Shop on April 8 around 1:40 a.m. discovered a broken window with a ladder leaning against the building, according to Hudson Police.
A review of surveillance video allegedly showed a suspect using a ladder found on the property and a birdhouse to smash the window of the business. However, police say the audible alarm scared the would-be robber off.
He is described as a white or Hispanic male of medium height with a slim build. Surveillance photos show him wearing a face covering and all-black clothing with black and white sneakers. The word “Ruthless” is printed on the back of his sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hudson Police at (603) 886-6011.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
