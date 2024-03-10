Hiker rescued after falling, hitting head on Mount Washington in New Hampshire

MT WASHINGTON, NH — A Kentucky man was rescued after falling and hitting his head while hiking Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

On March 7 around 6:45 p.m., 23-year-old Joabe Barbosa was hiking Mount Washington when he went off trail and into the Ammonusuc Ravine.

While descending into the ravine Barbosa fell and hit his head and face, lost one of his sneakers, and became hypothermic.

Barbosa called 911 and was located by conservation officers around 10:30 p.m. using GPS coordinates from the call. GPS showed Barbosa went into a drainage ravine alongside one of the tributaries of the Ammonusuc River, just north of the Ammonusuc Ravine Trail at about 3,600 feet in elevation, NH Fish and Game said.

He was given boots, food, a warm drink, proper winter gear, and a headlamp. He was then escorted back to the trail and the Cog Railway Parking Lot.

The rescue crew arrived at the Cog Railway base station around 1:39 a.m. on Friday and was treated at the scene.

Barbosa was then transported to Littleton Regional Health Care in Littleton by Twin Mountain Ambulance for additional treatment.

NH Fish and Game said Barbosa was not properly prepared for the hike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group