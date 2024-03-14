Health alert issued in North Shore community after discovery of dead birds

NAHANT, Mass — Town officials in the small coastal community of Nahant are issuing a public health alert following the discovery of dozens of dead birds.

The carcasses of multiple aquatic bird species have been appearing on the shoreline of Short Beach.

According to MassWildlife officials, preliminary test results indicate that ‘Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza’ is to blame.

Samples from about 20 birds have been sent to the National Veterinary Services Lab for confirmation testing.

A sign posted at the entrance of the beach advises people to not touch or remove the birds.

“I have been avoiding walking on the beach for a little bit,” said dog owner Danielle Kaetzer. “I definitely don’t want the dogs near it.”

Avian influenza viruses do not normally infect humans, but those who come in contact with deceased birds are encouraged to disinfect clothing and shoes.

A spokesperson with the United States Department of Agriculture issued the following statement to Boston 25 News:

If contact does occur, immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. The same is recommended after:

Having direct contact with animals, their food, or supplies, waste/feces.

Cleaning up after animals, including any body fluids or waste.

Leaving areas where animals are housed (even if you did not touch an animal).

MassWildlife officials said there have been other presumptive positive bird flu cases in the region.

The public is asked to report sick, dead, or dying domestic or wild birds

Conclusive test results from the bird samples collected in Nahant are expected to come back in three to four weeks.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

