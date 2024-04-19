Heading to the Revs’ big match in Foxboro? Here’s how you can get there by train

FOXBORO, Mass. — The MBTA Commuter Rail and Keolis will provide round-trip, special event train service from Boston and Providence for the New England Revolution’s Major League Soccer home match vs. Inter Miami CF on Saturday, April 27.

The interconference game is expected to be the highest-attended match in club history, surpassing the 2002 MLS Cup match against the LA Galaxy which saw 61,316 fans pack the stadium, according to Revolution team officials.

Fans can beat the traffic and get to the April 27 match by train for only $10 per round-trip ticket.

Round-trip tickets are available for purchase exclusively on the mTicket app. Tickets for each special event train are sold separately and need to be purchased for the correct corresponding station of origin (Boston or Providence).

No refunds or exchanges will be available. Tickets must be purchased prior to boarding the event train. All passengers, including children 11 and under, must have a ticket to board the train.

Train service from Boston will depart from South Station with stops at Back Bay and Dedham Corporate Center before arriving at Foxboro Station.

The Providence train service will make stops at Pawtucket/Central Falls, Attleboro, and Mansfield before arriving in Foxboro.

Special event train ticket sales will be stopped once the maximum capacity is reached. Regular Commuter Rail tickets and passes are not valid for special event trains.

The Special Event Train Service Schedule for Saturday, April 27 can be found below:

BOSTON:

PROVIDENCE:

Trains will depart Foxboro Station 30 minutes after the match ends.

While there is no weekend train service to Foxboro, regularly scheduled weekday MBTA Commuter Rail trains are available to bring fans to and from Boston for every Revolution weekday match during the season, in addition to the special event service for the Inter Miami match. The full Foxboro Station schedule can be found here.

This season, New England has two remaining midweek matches on the home schedule: Wednesday, July 3 vs. Atlanta United, and Wednesday, Sept. 18 vs. CF Montreal.

The Revolution also play a midweek match on Tuesday, Aug. 6 vs. Nashville SC in the group stage of Leagues Cup 2024, a 47-team tournament featuring every club in MLS and the top-tier Mexican league, LIGA MX. Tickets for all New England Revolution matches are available at Ticketmaster.com, Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets, or by calling 1-877-GET-REVS.

Riders are also reminded that any prohibited items that do not comply with the stadium’s Clear Bag Policy will not be permitted on the train and no personal items may be left on the train during the match. For more information, visit www.mbta.com/destinations/gillette-stadium.

The April 27 contest could become only the third soccer match in Gillette Stadium’s 23-year history to surpass 64,000 fans in attendance, the last time coming in 2011 when the United States played Spain in an international friendly.

The current record for highest attendance at a Revolution regular season match is 57,407, set on April 20, 1997.

Since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002, the best attendance for a Revolution regular season match was 42,947 on Oct. 17, 2015.

