Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals, according to the Boston Police Department:

DaShawn Weems : Wanted on charges of breaking and entering, larceny from a building

: Wanted on charges of breaking and entering, larceny from a building Kyle Francis : Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

: Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Stanley Vargas : Armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

: Armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Dervon McKoy : Firearm charges

: Firearm charges Ryan Mortimer : Assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny from a building

: Assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny from a building Chance Morgan: Armed robbery, assault and battery, larceny from a building

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

“Calls or texts to CrimeStoppers are answered by police officers and trained personnel who forward the information to the appropriate investigators,” the department said in a statement. “You do not have to reveal your identity to the police to provide information about a crime.”

Police also said that photos and videos of possible suspects can be submitted here.

