‘Bring happiness to children’: Local woman staging free birthday parties for kids who lost a parent

A child’s birthday should be a special day, but it’s hard for a family that is also experiencing loss from the loss of a loved one to be festive.

That’s when Shiaka McIntosh steps in with a one-woman show she created called “Parties from Above.”

At no cost, she stages elaborate parties for children who’ve lost a parent to things like violence or an overdose.

On a recent Saturday, she transformed a community center in Dorchester into a Barbie-themed paradise for Lani who was turning two. Her mother Dejah Jenkins-Minus was murdered in a domestic situation.

Latoya Minus is now raising her granddaughter. “It means a lot. It means a lot for her, not having a mom or dad. So the help is very much appreciated.”

The family would have celebrated Lani’s birthday, but it probably wouldn’t have included a towering cake, a hopping DJ, or such extensive decorations.

“The vision is to bring happiness to children,” McIntosh said. “I know I can never fill the void of their mom or dad, but at least I know I can make them smile for that day.”

McIntosh understands what these families are going through. “My son’s father Marcus was murdered, and my son was there at the time. I always made it important to overload my son with joy on his birthday. Birthdays are a big thing for me.”

Big is an operative word for McIntosh when she plans a bash, even though she relies on donations.

Her goal is to create a world where kids can be kids, and hopefully be free from bad memories while make making some new special ones.

“I want kids to have fun and celebrate and not have to focus on such things as not being with their mom or dad.”

For the adults, it’s also a chance to remember someone they loved, and lost.

Theresa Roberts was Dejah Jenkins-Minus’ godmother. “She just enjoyed life in general. She always said to me once she gave birth, ‘God-mommy, I’m so in love with her.’”

On this day, Lani was certainly feeling the love.

That’s a mission accomplished for McIntosh.

“I just want to see my kids smile. I want to see other kids smile on their birthday.”

