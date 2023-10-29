‘A great firefighter’: Concord Fire Department mourns the passing of retired fire captain

CONCORD, Mass. — The Concord Fire Department is mourning the passing of retired Fire Capt. William Noke, fire officials said Sunday.

Noke died on Saturday morning after battling metastatic esophageal cancer, according to his obituary. He was 67.

Noke served with the Concord Fire Department for over 30 years as a firefighter, lieutenant and captain, retiring in January 2021, Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said in a statement. He was a member of the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Team.

Noke had a long history of public service, having worked with the Boxborough Fire Department prior to Concord, Judge said. Throughout his career, he worked with Patriot Ambulance Service when he was not at the fire station.

Retired Concord Fire Capt. William Noke (Concord Fire Department)

At the time of his death, he was an EMT and dispatcher at Patriot Ambulance, according to his obituary. In May, he was voted 2023 EMT of the Year by his Patriot family.

“Bill was a tremendous person, a great firefighter and a great fire officer,” Judge said. “Bill was a friend and mentor to many during his career and after retirement. He was a highly respected leader who will be deeply missed by the members of the Concord Fire Department who had the privilege of working with him. Our thoughts are with Bill’s family, and we offer them our deepest condolences.”

There will be a walkthrough for uniformed personnel at Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St., in Concord at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Noke’s obituary and arrangements can be found here.

