‘Good Times. Good Friends. Good-Bye’: L Street Tavern to be sold in March, owners say

BOSTON — After nearly three decades, a famous Southie watering hole announced a changing of the guard in early March.

In a heartfelt social media post, the owners of the L Street Tavern, Jack and Susan Woods, said they’re selling the bar.

“After 27 amazing years, Jack and Susan Woods will be selling L Street Tavern in early March.,” the duo wrote. “While we will miss sharing the local charm and community spirit of Southie, L Street Tavern will remain under the ownership of the Medico family, and continue its neighborhood traditions.”

The neighborhood traditions included many memorable events, from fundraisers for elected officials to local charities and even “epic cold water events.”

“We celebrated sports championships and special occasions. We marched,” the tavern reflected in a social media post. “We welcomed celebrities and strangers from near and far, and dignitaries from overseas. We had a front row seat for some of our favorite love stories, engagements and even the next generation of babies.”

The bar was also featured in the movie “Good Will Hunting,” starring local celebrities Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Despite the tavern’s notoriety, the Woods’ family says it’s the patrons that made the bar as memorable as it was.

“For almost three decades, YOU, the patrons have helped shape the character of this place while creating lasting relationships and lifelong memories,” the post read. “To all of you, and especially the Hart and Woods families, we say THANK YOU for sharing in this run of a lifetime and creating the L Street Tavern experience. We are blessed. Good Times. Good friends. Good Will. Good-bye.”

Details of the bar’s new ownership were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

