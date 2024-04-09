‘Give your house a checkup’: Is your home protected from severe weather?

BOSTON — We know New England weather can be unpredictable. Last week’s nor’easter is another reminder powerful, damaging storms can roll in at any time. The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season could also be a record-setter, with as many as 23 named storms, according to researchers at Colorado State University.

“Springtime is a good time to give your house a checkup,” said Aris Papadopoulos, founder of Resilience Action Fund, a non-profit that helps consumers protect their homes from natural disasters. Resilience Action Fund has a “must-knows” consumer guide that covers hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, wildfires and earthquakes.

Papadopoulos shared a few key steps homeowners can take right now.

GET TO KNOW YOUR FLOOD RISK

More than 400,000 Massachusetts residents currently live in a 100-year flood zone, according to the Bureau of Climate and Environmental Health. That means more than a 1 in 4 chance of a flood during a 30-year mortgage period, the state says.

Papadopoulos said it’s important homeowners understand their property’s flood risk. Many online real estate services like Realtor.com and Redfin provide ratings for hazards that include flooding. Papadopoulos said those real estate companies get the information from First Street Foundation, a non-profit research group that rates properties on a scale of 1 to 10.

“If your [property is rated] more than a 5, I’d say you should be consciously aware of the flood risk,” Papadopoulos said.

Papadopoulos said you’re also at risk of flood damage if your home is less than 15 feet above sea level or the nearest river, stream or creek.

“WET PROOF” YOUR HOUSE

Wet floodproofing allows rising water to enter and exit your house, and Papadopoulos said it can be a cost-effective way to protect your first occupied floor. He recommends installing ceramic or stone floor tiles as well as stone sideboards to protect where the walls meet the floor. There are also coatings that can be applied to the inside and outside of the house to limit damage.

“Once water gets into the gypsum board and into the wood, you’re at risk for mold, rot and all these other problems that happen in a flood. Then you’ve got to tear things out,” Papadopoulos said.

FEMA says successful wet floodproofing ensures flood waters inside rise and fall at the same rate as flood waters outside.

“Wet-proofing basically means if the water does get in, you minimize the damage expense,” Papadopoulos said.

“DRY PROOF” YOUR HOUSE

Dry floodproofing is used to keep water out of your home. Papadopoulos said this includes the use of physical devices, like door barriers made of metal or synthetic materials. He’s also seen homeowners build small dams around their property.

Papadopoulos said dry floodproofing only works if you’re at risk of less than two feet of rising water.

CONSIDER GETTING A “FORTIFIED” ROOF

When it comes to wind, the roof can be the most vulnerable part of your house. Papadopoulos said the insurance industry has come up with a new roof code standard called “fortified.” It could cost you an extra 10 to 15 percent, but he said it will protect your roof in winds up to 135 miles per hour.

“If you’re replacing your roof, I recommend going above the code,” Papadopoulos said. “Maybe it will cost you an extra 10 or 15 percent, but it’s worth it and you’ll save on insurance. You’ll also have a longer-lasting roof.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group