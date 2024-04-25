FTC sending over $5 million in refunds to Ring customers whose accounts weren’t protected

BOSTON — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending more than $5.6 million in refunds to customers whose Ring camera accounts were deemed vulnerable.

The refunds come as part of a 2023 settlement over charges the company allowed employees and contractors to access customers’ private videos. Similarly, the settlement states that Ring deceived its customers and failed to implement security protections, exposing hackers to customers’ accounts, cameras, and videos.

This led to what the FTC calls an “egregious violation of users’ privacy.”

As a result, the FTC is sending 117,044 PayPal payments to consumers who had certain types of Ring devices, such as indoor cameras, during periods when the FTC alleges unauthorized users may have had access to customer videos.

Customers can redeem their PayPal payment within 30 days, according to authorities.

Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Rust Consulting, Inc., at 1-833-637-4884, or visit the FTC website.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group