‘Friends’ fans, rejoice! Permanent Central Perk Coffeehouse coming to Boston in October

BOSTON — Fans of the hit television show “Friends” will soon be able to hang out inside a real-life Central Perk coffeehouse in Boston.

Nestled within a Newbury Street brownstone, this permanent location is set to become a landmark destination where cherished memories, extraordinary coffee, and food converge.

The Boston location will be inspired by the cafe beneath the apartments that Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross called home on the sitcom from 1994 to 2004.

This fully functioning coffeehouse will be brought to light and include Top Chef and James Beard Award Winner Tom Colicchio and award-winning New York architects, Glen & Co.

The company says Central Perk Coffeehouse will have a Friends-themed menu along with two outdoor patios and a charming streetside parklet to invite fans and visors to savor their moments alfresco. The iconic indoor cafe will also be included.

“Central Perk was far more than just a coffee shop; it stands as a living testament to the enduring legacy and adoration that fans hold for FRIENDS,” said Peter van Roden, SVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. “Central Perk Coffeehouse perfectly balances the modern and nostalgic, providing a contemporary atmosphere, complemented by food and beverage offerings that celebrate the iconic series. We are beyond thrilled to welcome fans from around the world to Boston, where they can savor a delicious cup of coffee and create new and lasting memories with their friends.”

Central Perk currently sells six blends of coffee online: The “How You Doin’?” house blend, a medium roast called “Pivot Blend,” a dark roast known as “We Were on a ‘Coffee’ Break,” “Moo Point” decaf, “Oh. My. GAWD!” cold brew blend, and “Gunther! Expresso.”

