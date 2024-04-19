Flight headed to Boston involved in near-miss at Washington D.C. airport, FAA says

BOSTON — A close call in the nation’s capital on Thursday morning after a JetBlue flight bound for Boston had a near-miss with another airplane during takeoff.

JetBlue flight 1554 with service from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington D.C. to Boston aborted takeoff around 7:40 a.m. due to Southwest Airlines flight 2937 attempting to cross the runway, according to authorities.

The aircraft was inspected before taking off to Boston and there were no reports of any injuries.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

“Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will work closely with federal officials as this event is fully investigated,” a JetBlue spokesperson said.

