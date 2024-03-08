Fitchburg police investigating after student approached by suspicious man in van

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Fitchburg police are investigating after a 14-year-old student was allegedly approached by a man.

According to Fitchburg police, around 7:30 on Friday morning, a student reported that a man driving a dark-colored van with tinted windows and a ladder on the roof

The individual offered the student a ride, and the student quickly declined and walked away. The van then left the area.

The Fitchburg Police Department is investigating with Fitchburg Public Schools, anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

