Firefighters extinguish vehicle fire in Newburyport that damaged several boats

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Newburyport firefighters worked Saturday morning to extinguish a vehicle fire that damaged several boats.

Around 10:45 a.m., Newburyport Police and Fire received reports of a boat fire in front of Windward Yacht Yard, 58 Merrimac St.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a boat owner reported that he had been working on his boat’s transmission when the generator in the bed of his Ford F-250 pickup truck caught on fire, which quickly spread to nearby boats.

The pickup truck was a total loss, and there was significant damage caused to the owner’s 32-foot sport fishing boat and an adjacent 32-foot boat, the Newburyport fire chief said.

A 38-foot catamaran that was nearby sustained heat damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Amesbury, Newbury, Rowley, Salisbury, and West Newbury Fire Departments provided mutual aid at the scene. Station coverage was provided by the Georgetown, Merrimac, and Seabrook, NH, Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Newburyport Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group