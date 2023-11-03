From farm to table: Local woman opens grocery store offering fresh produce year round

WHITMAN, Mass — Going back to her roots—a local woman leaves an investment firm to take the reins on her family farm. The successful business she started blossomed into a new store in downtown Whitman with an emphasis on local, farm-fresh foods. She is also partnering up with the state to make sure even low-income families have access to healthy fruits and vegetables.

For more than 100 years, Lizz Wilson’s family has owned a horse farm in East Bridgewater. So when she left her investment firm after having her first son, her family encouraged her to take the reins.

“In the beginning, it was literally my son, like in the baby carrier, doing $1 pony rides,” said Lizz Wilson, owner of Pony Town and Holmestead Harvest.

She started Pony Town Parties, hosting birthdays and kids’ events. But just as she took out a business loan and built a new barn—COVID put a pause on gatherings. So Lizz came up with a new business idea.

“I was rocking my youngest to sleep one night and I busted out and I was like, we’re opening a grocery store,” said Wilson. “It’s the only place you can go. So we started carrying local meats, local produce.”

Lizz was able to raise about 500 chickens on her farm last year. Now, with the help of a state grant, she has some new equipment that will help to double that production and cut down on cost.

When she outgrew her space she opened Holmestead Harvest in downtown Whitman.

“This is our grocery store,” said Wilson. “You’ll see a lot of local brands. We have local hot sauces, local jams.”

From ice cream to pork and beef vendors, Lizz’s store features all local brands you can find at a farmer’s market—year-round.

“We have apples, we have squash, chard, a lot of the cold weather crops are starting to come,” Wilson showed.

Lizz just got approval from the state to be a Healthy Incentives Program vendor. It puts money back on people’s EBT cards when they use SNAP to buy fruits and vegetables from HIP farm vendors.

“So people get this box right to their door, and the money gets reimbursed automatically right back onto their SNAP,” said Wilson. “So it’s like they never spent a dollar by the time we walk away.”

Through the program, Lizz delivers to more than 300 families.

Holmestead Harvest also serves as a gathering spot for small events. Lizz features a lot of family-owned businesses—and encourages the community to show their support.

“I just think it’s important to make sure the money you’re spending in the economy or allocating just a little bit of it to something small,” said Wilson.

