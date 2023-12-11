Family of National Grid worker killed in Waltham crash plans to take civil action

WALTHAM, Mass. — The family of the National Grid worker killed in the Waltham crash last week plans to take civil action.

An attorney for Roderick Jackson’s family says 54-year-old Peter Simon, who is accused of driving into a worksite was a ‘‘habitual offender and shouldn’t be driving in the first place.

“The system failed these two innocent men and we intend to seek civil justice to the fullest to avenge Mr. Jackon’s tragic passing which we hope can bring some semblance of peace to the Jackson family in due time,” a statement from the attorney says.

Roderick Jackson of Cambridge was working with a National Grid team on Totten Pond Road when prosecutors say 54-year-old Peter Simon, of New Hampshire, veered his pickup truck into the work area, hitting and killing him, as well as 58-year-old Waltham officer Paul Tracey.

Jackson played basketball at Framingham State University, helped local hospitals, and even ran his own laundromat.

The utility company said Jackson had been working as a technician on the gas operations team since early 2021 when the crash occurred.

Simon is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Dec. 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

