Extravagant display: Billerica Homeowner wins Boston 25′s Battle of the Holiday Lights!

BILLERICA, Mass. — Congratulations to the Boston 25 Holiday Lights winner in Billerica!

They pulled out all the stops with lights, music, and some holiday magic.

This Billerica family will receive one thousand dollars – and was featured live on Boston 25 News with a visit from Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz.

Check out the extravagant display below.

Billerica Holiday Lights

We asked our viewers to cast their votes on the three top finalists who stood out from the rest.

Check out the two other finalists here.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group